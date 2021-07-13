Trinity’s Lile works camp one day after getting drafted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than 24 hours after hearing his name called as the 47th pick in the Major League Baseball Draft, Trinity grad Daylen Lile was back on the diamond, working baseball camp at the Rocks Voll Field.

“I just love doing this,” Lile said. “I want to give back. I just love working with the kids because there’s so much talent here, and like I said, getting drafted I want to put Kentucky on the map and there’s a lot of talent here and I just love being around the kids, helping them out, and I just couldn’t stay away from the baseball field.”

Trinity head coach Rick Arnold was not surprised to see his star back at work.

“The last part of camp here we’re doing some competitions, and what it tells me, he’s the ultimate competitor,” Arnold said. “Yesterday was the biggest day of his life, and then he’s out here working with third grade through eighth graders for three hours this morning and he loves every minute of it. He’s a quality, quality human being.”

Trever Miller was picked #41 in 1991, and he’s the only former Trinity player selected higher than Lile.

Daylen is not ready to publicly commit to the Washington Nationals. He did sign with the University of Louisville last November, but the Nationals front office seems confident that an agreement is imminent.

“Yeah I mean that’s all kind of done, you kind go through and you work that out a little bit prior to taking the player, as every team will do, cause you’ve got to find a way to manage your money, so we’re good there,” National assistant general manager and vice president of scouting Kris Kline said. “We all saw him as the best high school hitter in this draft, 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Kentucky and he was the National Player of the Year this year.”

Even UofL head coach Dan McDonnell seemed resigned to losing Lile on Monday.

“He was the right kid for us to sign because of his character, his academic commitment, his family, and we would have loved to have coached him,” McDonnell said.

The slot for that pick is just over $1.5 million dollars, but the Nationals could offer an even heftier signing bonus. Lile did admit to considering what his first purchase might be.

“I would say, I’m going to buy a car, first paycheck. I’m gonna either get a Dodge Charger Hellcat or a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but we’ll see, who knows,” Lile said.

Miller, a pitcher, did make to the big leagues. He made his Major League debut in 1996, five years after getting drafted. Arnold says Lile has the potential to make it there as well.

“He’s certainly a big league player in my mind, and if you look around at some at some of the major league outfielders right now, maybe not necessarily the All-Stars, but as you look around, a lot of these major league players, his plate discipline, his strike zone knowledge, his speed, his ability to track and catch baseballs,” Arnold said.

Like his baserunning, Lile is taking an aggressive line.

“I would say like two, three years maybe, I mean, we’ll see what happens, I’ve just got to keep developing,” he said.

