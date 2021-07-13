Support Local Businesses
'Trooper in a Truck': Indiana State troopers ride in semis to enforce safe driving

Officers with the Indiana State Police will be partnering with semi truck drivers to observe...
Officers with the Indiana State Police will be partnering with semi truck drivers to observe traffic violations and enforce safe driving practices.(WILX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Officers with the Indiana State Police will be partnering with semi truck drivers to observe traffic violations and enforce safe driving practices.

Sgt. Carey Huls with the Sellersburg District of ISP said their post and three other districts will be participating in this initiative, Lowell, Toll Road, and Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, officers will ride with Commercial Motor Vehicle Drivers and will patrol in the semi, observing violations and calling them out to nearby officers for reinforcement.

Huls said enforcement focus will be on violations of the state hands-free law, which went into effect July 1 of last year, in addition to passenger vehicles driving unsafely near semi trucks, seatbelt violations, and other general traffic violations.

“The Indiana Motor Truck Association and its member carriers are partnering with ISP in this endeavor by providing the trucks and drivers”, Major Jon Smithers, ISP CVED Commander said in a release.  “The IMTA and CVED have long had a strong and mutually supportive relationship as improving highway safety is a shared goal.  The IMTA and its members have long been leading advocates for the implementation and enforcement of a strong and effective hands-free law and are passionate about educating our citizens about the dangers of distracted driving.”

