Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine receives largest donation ever

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine receives its largest donation ever Tuesday.

“For me, this is exciting. Kentucky has a bright future. The sun is starting to shine,” said Hustonville, Ky. native Dr. Michael D. Rankin.

Dr. Rankin’s $22 million gift is a lot more money than he had when he first stepped onto campus.

“UK was expensive. How were we going to pay for that? We sold a cow to pay for my first year’s tuition. I don’t think that’d be possible now,” Dr. Rankin said.

Dr. Rankin recognized the need that students from rural counties have and put more than half of his gift towards scholarships, with a focus on supporting those from underserved communities.

“10 percent of our students are first-generation students,” Dr. Rankin said. “We have students that represent all parts of society.”

Dr. Rankin’s contributions will allow an additional 50 students to enroll at the College of Medicine each year, with $10 million also going towards the construction of a new health education building.

“For all of those people like me that thought becoming a doctor was only a dream, you’re helping make those a reality,” said Dr. Wendy Jackson.

Dr. Rankin received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1971. After six years of saving up money, he returned to his Kentucky home to pursue his passion for medicine

UK’s College of Medicine now has $23.5 million, thanks to Dr. Rankin.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
Husband of woman killed in I-64 wrong way crash has died
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Kevon Lawless
Suspect in deaths of 3-year-old and father placed into home incarceration
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police: Man found dead in Washington County, investigation ongoing

Latest News

Two victims were found dead at a Bashford Manor apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to...
MetroSafe: 2 people found dead at Bashford Manor apartment complex
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Students and staff members who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask indoors...
Oldham County Schools release mask requirements based on CDC guidance
After a slow first hour or so, a clinic worker decided it was time to get proactive.
Clinic worker hits the street to help provide vaccines to everybody interested