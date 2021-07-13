Support Local Businesses
West Louisville UofL Health urgent care facility now open

A once vacant building in the Parkland neighborhood is now serving area residents with preventative and urgent care seven days a week.(UofL Health)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A once vacant building in the Parkland neighborhood is now serving area residents with preventative and urgent care seven days a week.

UofL Health announced that the Urgent Care Plus facility located at 2746 Virginia Avenue is now offering medical health services to residents in the West End.

The site was announced back in March, where many neighbors in the Parkland area said a facility providing health care services nearby was greatly needed.

Dr. Tamea Evans, UofL Health Internal Medicine doctor, said the new facility meant breaking barriers set in place many years ago.

“The structural racism speaks nothing to the heart of man, but it speaks to what we put in place back in the day, where we wanted to separate people, and now we see the impacts in our healthcare,” Evans said. “So, we want to fix those inequities by putting something that gives people true access to not just urgent care, but to get primary care.”

Services within UofL’s Urgent Care Plus includes treatment of non-life threatening injuries, routine exams, and work-related drug testing.

The Parkland location is one of five new locations for UofL’s Urgent Care Plus services. The other four locations in Louisville include Shepherdsville, Buechel, Hurstbourne Corners, and Medical Center Northeast.

