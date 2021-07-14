2 injured in New Albany crash

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A two-vehicle crash in New Albany involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck has left the operators of both vehicles injured.

According to Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department, the crash happened at 2:20 p.m. in the area of Charlestown Road near Innovation Blvd.

The motorcyclist was brought UofL Hospital in Louisville for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the pickup was treated at the scene.

Bailey said the crash investigation is ongoing his department and Indiana State Police.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.