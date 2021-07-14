Support Local Businesses
2 injured in New Albany crash

Police say a motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries after a collision with a pickup...
Police say a motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries after a collision with a pickup truck on Jul 14, 2021 in New Albany, Ind.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A two-vehicle crash in New Albany involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck has left the operators of both vehicles injured.

According to Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department, the crash happened at 2:20 p.m. in the area of Charlestown Road near Innovation Blvd.

The motorcyclist was brought UofL Hospital in Louisville for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the pickup was treated at the scene.

Bailey said the crash investigation is ongoing his department and Indiana State Police.

