Armed man charged after threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was threatened by a man with a gun who was upset over the mask mandate, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

The incident occurred on Monday outside of the VanHoose Education Center, the JCPS headquarters, according to court documents.

Bradley Linzy, 43, of Louisville, is accused of telling Pollio “Life is f****** over and career as you know it” while “aggressively approaching” him into the VanHoose building.

Linzy claimed he had a gun in between his seats, according to reports.

The documents state Linzy went inside of the building and started arguing with the staff about the mask mandate when they asked him to leave. Linzy refused multiple times before he finally exited.

The suspect was in the rear of the building in a his vehicle, when he noticed Pollio leave the building, and then exited the vehicle before going after Polio report states.

After the first round of threats, Linzy allegedly yelled, “You don’t know what I am capable of.”

Linzy was charged with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct. He was not arrested, but cited to appear in Jefferson District Court on July 26.

WAVE 3 News has reaching out to JCPS for comment.

This story will be updated.

