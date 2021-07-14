Business owner who tried to impeach Beshear running for state senate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A business owner who tried to get Governor Andy Beshear impeached is running for state senate.

Andrew Cooperrider owns the coffee shop ‘Brewed’ in Lexington. The Fayette County Health Department sued the shop for refusing to close their indoor dining. The case was dismissed after the restrictions expired.

In January, Cooperrider was one of four men who petitioned for Governor Beshear to be impeached over Kentucky’s pandemic lockdown restrictions. An impeachment committee was formed, but, ultimately, it decided not to act on the petition.

Cooperrider is looking to challenge Senator Alice Forgy Kerr in the Republican primary for her seat in the General Assembly. Kerr has been in office since 1999.

