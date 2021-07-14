Car crashes into vacant LaGrange restaurant

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A car crashed into a former restaurant in LaGrange Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. when the driver hit the side of the former Ponderosa restaurant, according to Oldham County dispatchers.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The condition of the driver has not been released.

The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the crash.

