CAUGHT ON CAM: Calif. deputy saves toddler who stopped breathing

By Anna Giles
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KMAX) - Newly released body cam video from a couple of months ago shows the dramatic rescue of a 1-year-old in California.

A responding deputy was able to save the boy by performing life-saving first aid.

Deputy Valentino Aguirre rushed in to help as he heard screaming, panic and agony from family members crowded around a small child who wasn’t breathing.

They were desperate for a miracle at the hands of Aguirre.

“When I got him, he was pretty stiff and he wasn’t opening his eyes, wasn’t making any noises,” Aguirre said.

The deputy put the child on his knee and began CPR.

After two long minutes, the baby started to spit up fluid and cry a little bit.

Aguirre says this type of crisis doesn’t always end happily.

“This past year, I’ve been to a lot of those calls similar to that and it wasn’t a good outcome. I was either there a little to late or it was just reported a little to late,” Aguirre explained.

But this time was just right.

Aguirre reunited with the family a few weeks later during a medal ceremony at city hall. A grateful mom and baby were all smiles as they thanked their hero.

The deputy says the best way parents can increase the odds of their kids surviving a situation like this is by learning CPR, so they can begin helping their children before first responders arrive.

Copyright 2021 KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

