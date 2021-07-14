Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Fewer showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drier & muggy overnight
  • Storm chances return late Friday into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain has faded and we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies overnight. Expect lows in the lower 70s by Wednesday morning.

The area of low pressure plaguing our weather the past few days is finally on the move. We’ll see a drier day Wednesday with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night looks mainly clear and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Storm chances will be held to a minimum overnight.

Thursday is another mainly dry but hot day as highs get up toward the 90 degree mark. Only a rogue, pop-up storm is possible through the afternoon Thursday, keeping nearly all of us dry.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Perez, 41, from Louisville has been charged with two counts of wanton...
Driver of pickup truck tagged ‘Patria y vida’ that crashed into LMDC arrested
Kevon Lawless
Suspect in deaths of 3-year-old and father placed into home incarceration
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports...
Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say

Latest News

Here's the latest forecast from WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned and the WAVE 3...
Grab-N-Go: Tuesday, July 13 night forecast
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/12
Goode Morning Weather blog 7/12
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/12
A full moon over Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
Behind the Forecast: Could there be weather on the moon?