FORECAST: Fewer showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday

Drier & muggy overnight

Storm chances return late Friday into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain has faded and we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies overnight. Expect lows in the lower 70s by Wednesday morning.

The area of low pressure plaguing our weather the past few days is finally on the move. We’ll see a drier day Wednesday with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night looks mainly clear and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Storm chances will be held to a minimum overnight.

Thursday is another mainly dry but hot day as highs get up toward the 90 degree mark. Only a rogue, pop-up storm is possible through the afternoon Thursday, keeping nearly all of us dry.

