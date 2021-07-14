FORECAST: Hot and humid with storm chances rising by the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Drier & muggy overnight

Storm chances return late Friday into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - will accompany tonight’s muggy low in the lower 70s. Look up at 10:17PM ET to see a spectacular 7 minute pass of the International Space Station! It’ll pass from southwest to northeast, peaking nearly directly overhead.

Thursday looks hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. With the humidity it’ll feel more like the mid 90s at times. There is a small pop-up storm chance in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry and partly sunny.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy and muggy once again with lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

For Friday, we’re looking for a scattered storm chance late in the day north of I-64, but there’s a good chance that most areas will stay dry until the evening or even the overnight - if the storms even make it to us. Highs will top out near 90 degrees.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase late Friday into the weekend. A slow moving cold front will be responsible and while it will not rain the entire time, periods of rain ahead of the front will be possible.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.