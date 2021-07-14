Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Not as stormy; Warmer

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: With tempeartures climbing back to and above 90°, the heat index will reach 93-97°
  • THUNDERSTORMS: Strong thunderstorms possible Friday Evening across Southern Indiana; Stormy at times through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a spotty shower/fog this morning, we’ll turn hazy, hot, and humid this afternoon.

A thunderstorm can still pop in this setup but coverage will be far less than previous days.

Wednesday night looks mainly clear and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Storm chances will be held to a minimum overnight.

Thursday looks hot and humid with the heat index likely to reach the mid-90s in the afternoon. A few slow-moving thunderstorms may pop in the afternoon hours so be aware of that. Partly cloudy Thursday night with isolated thunderstorms possible.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

