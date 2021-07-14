FORECAST: Warmer with isolated rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT: Highs climb back to and above 90°; the heat index will reach 93-97°

THUNDERSTORMS: Strong thunderstorms possible Friday evening in Southern Indiana; Stormy at times this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After this morning’s fog and haze mix out, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for the second half of the day.

Tonight looks muggy and warm with lows in the lower 70s and mainly clear skies. Rain chances look minimal overnight.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid with heat indices likely to reach the mid-90s during the afternoon. An isolated, slow-moving downpour is possible Thursday afternoon. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s and low 70s.

A cold front dives into the region late Friday helping to increase rain chances. We’ll keep on-and-off rain chances in the forecast through the weekend.

