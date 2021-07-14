Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/14
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Heating up the next few day with a lower storm chance, but not absent. Keep that in mind.
When not tracking the t-storms, the heat index will easily climb into the mid to upper 90s.
A cold front drops down from the north Friday night into the weekend. That is when the t-storm chances will go right back up again. And yes, flash flooding will be a concern.
The video will break this down in more detail...
