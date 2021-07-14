Support Local Businesses
Indiana State Police issue warnings, citations from undercover semi truck

ISP’s Trooper in a Truck initiative might make people think twice about breaking the law.
ISP's Trooper in a Truck initiative might make people think twice about breaking the law.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police were on the road Wednesday cracking down on traffic violations in southern Indiana, and they’re doing it from the cab of a tractor trailer.

ISP’s Trooper in a Truck initiative might make people think twice about breaking the law.

It’s exactly what it sounds like. An ISP trooper rides in the cab of a semi truck, calling out to nearby officers about any violations they see.

The focus on Wednesday revolved around a few things: distracted driving (IN’s hands-free law), following too close to other cars or not wearing seatbelts.

Speed is also always on their radar, so drivers are advised to take it slow and pay attention.

The trucking company that teamed up with ISP Wednesday warned about what could happen if you’re not attentive and following at a safe distance.

”They blow a tire out, you’re not expecting it, you don’t see brake lights,” John McCue, President of Sodrel Truck Lines John McCue said. “You just hear a boom, and these things happen, you need to buy yourself some time.”

Outside of the Sellersburg Post, ISP also conducted Trooper in a Truck in their districts in Lowell, Indiana, Toll Road and Indianapolis.

