ISP trooper hurt after car on trailer comes loose

An Indiana State Police trooper was injured after a car being towed on a trailer on Interstate...
An Indiana State Police trooper was injured after a car being towed on a trailer on Interstate 65 came loose and struck his patrol vehicle.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is being treated after his police car was hit while sitting in the median.

The crash happened in Interstate 65 north of Scottsburg.

In a Facebook post, ISP Sellersburg said the trooper’s car was stationary and was hit by a vehicle that came loose from a trailer after being improperly secured.

Injuries to the trooper are believed not to be serious.

This story will be updated as additional information is released.

