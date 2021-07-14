ISP trooper hurt after car on trailer comes loose

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is being treated after his police car was hit while sitting in the median.

The crash happened in Interstate 65 north of Scottsburg.

In a Facebook post, ISP Sellersburg said the trooper’s car was stationary and was hit by a vehicle that came loose from a trailer after being improperly secured.

Injuries to the trooper are believed not to be serious.

This story will be updated as additional information is released.

