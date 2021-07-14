JBS Hometown Strong Initiative investing $1M in the YMCA of Greater Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One million dollars is going to Louisville’s Downtown Family YMCA location.

The funding, coming from JBS Louisville, aims to help the YMCA with things like childcare, community outreach, youth programming as well as membership and program scholarships.

It’s part of the company’s Hometown Strong initiative, which includes a commitment to invest $1.2 million into the community.

“The ability to provide services and engage people that would otherwise not have access to various YMCA programs is extremely important,” said Steve Tarver, YMCA Greater Louisville CEO.

JBS Louisville worked with local leaders and

various organizations to determine how the funds could best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs.

