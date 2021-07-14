Support Local Businesses
Ky. Department of Education encourages face masks for unvaccinated students

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department of Education is urging school districts to follow the latest school guidance by the CDC.

The Conley family is eager to have their students return to the classroom this fall.

“I’m excited for them to get back into school because they have missed the social part of it. Of course, I’m nervous about them not being at the age of unvaccinated,” said Stephanie Conley, a parent.

Both of her children are too young to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the latest guidance issued by the CDC, children under 12 whom vaccines haven’t been authorized for should wear a mask inside the classroom.

Conley doesn’t have a problem with her kids continuing to mask while in school.

“I want to do anything I can to protect not just my children, but all children,” Conley said.

The Kentucky Department of Education says they’re also encouraging districts to follow the guidance.

“What we’re likely to see is local decision-making around what mitigation strategies they will have in place and layers of protection in place to keep schools from becoming transmissions points of COVID-19,” said Dr. Jason Glass, commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education.

The CDC also recommends students return to the classroom for in-person learning. Dr. Glass believes school districts will provide multiple options for families, but that decision is left for schools to decide.

“I would anticipate all Kentucky schools for in-person learning 100%, but we also saw the hybrid options that some students thrived and preferred. The more options we can create for school-aged learning that meets the needs of students is a good thing.”

As for the Conleys, they’re looking forward to getting back into the swing of a school routine.

“We’re ready to move on. The kids are excited to start back,” Conley said.

The KDE says each district will be left to decide on the face mask policy, along with whether they will provide a virtual learning option for students too.

