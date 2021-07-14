Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ky. mother files lawsuit accusing doctor of impregnating her with his own sperm

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky mother claims a fertility doctor impregnated her with his sperm without consent.

Diane White is suing Baptist Health Lexington and Dr. Panayiotis Zavos.

The suit claims White found out Zavos was the father from a recent Ancestry DNA kit.

Baptist Health confirms Davos worked there for about ten years.

A spokesperson for the hospital told the Herald-Leader the allegation would not have been sanctioned.

The alleged incident happened in 1989.

White’s attorney argues a statute of limitations should not apply since the DNA test was only recently confirmed.

Zavos made international news back in the early 2000s when he claimed he cloned a human embryo.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Perez, 41, from Louisville has been charged with two counts of wanton...
Driver of pickup truck tagged ‘Patria y vida’ that crashed into LMDC arrested
Kevon Lawless
Suspect in deaths of 3-year-old and father placed into home incarceration
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports...
Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation

Latest News

Police say a motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries after a collision with a pickup...
2 injured in New Albany crash
ISP’s Trooper in a Truck initiative might make people think twice about breaking the law.
Indiana State Police issue warnings, citations from undercover semi truck
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Armed man charged after threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate
Michael Perez, 41, from Louisville has been charged with two counts of wanton...
Man who allegedly slammed truck into Metro Corrections ordered not to have access to deadly weapons
Look up at 10:17PM ET to see a spectacular 7 minute pass of the International Space Station!
FORECAST: Hot and humid with storm chances rising by the weekend