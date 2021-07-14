Louisville ranks in top 10 of cities with homicide increases during COVID-19 pandemic, study says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville had one of the United States’ highest increases in homicide rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study.

The study, released Wednesday by WalletHub, ranked Louisville seventh on the list overall, but first in the change of homicides per capita in 2021 vs 2020.

WalletHub ranked New Orleans first on the list.

