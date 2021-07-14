Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Madison Co. man picks up trash along creeks, turns some of it into art

By Adam Burniston
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Curtis Eades, also known as CreekRunner in Madison County, has been cleaning up local creeks for two years now. He was inspired to start this mission after watching mattresses float down the creek by his house and knew nothing would change unless he tried to make the changes himself.

“What blew my mind was how much trash there was, because a lot of people when they’re driving down the road, they’re not going to see it, a lot of it is camouflaged and it’s got dirt all over it, so one of the biggest things with me is just raising awareness to people,” Eades said.

(Story continues below tweet.)

So far, Eades has cleaned up nearly 15,000 pounds of trash out of Madison County creeks and while he tries to recycle as much as he can, he has also been inspired to make art out of some of it as well.

“I make cool different designs, I’ll actually take pieces of trash like scrap metal and paint on that, make frames out of the scrap metal,” Eades said.

While Eades is making a major impact in Madison County, he’s hoping to use his platform and mission to inspire and teach others to recycle and at least make the world a better place.

“If you can teach a kid early on it will stop it at the source before they get older and they start actually littering,” Eades said.

And while this is a major issue across the globe, Eades says even small steps can help change for the better.

“There’s no amount that’s too small, if everybody does a little bit we can get a lot accomplished,” Eades said.

Eades is also working with people across the nation to host the Trashy Olympics as another way to help get people outdoors and clean up trash around their areas.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Perez, 41, from Louisville has been charged with two counts of wanton...
Driver of pickup truck tagged ‘Patria y vida’ that crashed into LMDC arrested
Kevon Lawless
Suspect in deaths of 3-year-old and father placed into home incarceration
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports...
Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation

Latest News

Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Police looking for escaped LMDC inmate
The Internal Revenue Service will begin sending out expanded child tax credits to millions of...
Child tax credits to go out Thursday: What you need to know
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was allegedly threatened by a man with a gun who was upset...
Armed man charged after allegedly threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was allegedly threatened by a man with a gun who was upset...
Armed man charged after allegedly threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate
The payments were part of a $1 trillion stimulus package called the American Rescue Plan, which...
Child tax credits to go out Thursday: What you need to know