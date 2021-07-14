Man who allegedly slammed truck into Metro Corrections ordered not to have access to deadly weapons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The man accused of ramming his pickup truck into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Tuesday afternoon made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Michael Perez, 41, was taken into custody a short time after the incident, according to an arrest report obtained by WAVE 3 News.

Perez was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment first degree and one count of criminal mischief.

On Wednesday, a Spanish-speaking interpreter was called in to translate for Perez.

A judge entered a not guilty plea for Perez. Perez stated in court he was going to hire his own attorney. He also told the judge “he had human rights.”

As the judge read the narrative from the police report out loud, Perez shook his head several times. The Judge deemed Perez a danger and kept his bond at $100,000. He is scheduled to be back in court July 22.

The judge ordered Perez to not have any access to deadly weapons including knives, BB guns and revolvers.

A motive for the incident has not been released. The truck Perez was driving had “Patria Y Vida” spray-painted on the back and both sides. That is translated to “Homeland and life,” a rallying cry among demonstrators who’ve overtaken the streets in Cuba in recent days, protesting a lack of food and medicine and other economic shortfalls.

The police report states Perez made statements in Spanish to a Metro Corrections officer regarding the “intentional act” and “his disdain for law enforcement in general.”

Police said Perez did not wish to speak with officers and detectives on scene, but later said he would speak directly to one of the corrections officers because the officer was also Cuban.

The police report also indicated Perez was armed with a BB gun that police said resembled a firearm, as well as a large, fixed blade knife. Two officers within the lobby of LMDC at the time of the crash were in close proximity, placing the officers “at risk of serious injury or death,” according to the report.

Damages to the building, including bricks and mortar that had shifted due to impact, are currently estimated to be in excess of $1,000.

LMPD said an off-duty officer was leaving the Jefferson County Courthouse when he saw the truck heading toward Metro Corrections. It was originally reported that a suspicious package was found in the pickup truck, prompting the arrival of the LMPD bomb squad and a bomb-sniffing dog. The dog, however, did not find anything suspicious, according to LMPD.

When the truck slammed into Metro Corrections, the front offices of Metro Corrections were evacuated along with the neighboring Hall of Justice.

Despite the busy scene in the heart of downtown Louisville, nobody was injured.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.