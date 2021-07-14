Police looking for escaped LMDC inmate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at the Department of Corrections in downtown Louisville has escaped, WAVE 3 News has learned.

Terrell Gray escaped from custody on Friday, just a day after he was booked into the jail.

According to a complaint from Jefferson District Court, Gray “used the identity of another inmate to be released.”

The report also said Gray “wore the armband of another inmate, and answered the questions related to the identity of the other inmate to be released.”

Gray was being held on multiple counts of several charges, including a probation violation, fleeing and evading, persistent felony possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, burglary, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, among others.

