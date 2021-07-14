Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Police looking for escaped LMDC inmate

Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.(LMDC)
By John P. Wise and Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at the Department of Corrections in downtown Louisville has escaped, WAVE 3 News has learned.

Terrell Gray escaped from custody on Friday, just a day after he was booked into the jail.

According to a complaint from Jefferson District Court, Gray “used the identity of another inmate to be released.”

The report also said Gray “wore the armband of another inmate, and answered the questions related to the identity of the other inmate to be released.”

Gray was being held on multiple counts of several charges, including a probation violation, fleeing and evading, persistent felony possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, burglary, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, among others.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Perez, 41, from Louisville has been charged with two counts of wanton...
Driver of pickup truck tagged ‘Patria y vida’ that crashed into LMDC arrested
Kevon Lawless
Suspect in deaths of 3-year-old and father placed into home incarceration
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports...
Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation

Latest News

The Internal Revenue Service will begin sending out expanded child tax credits to millions of...
Child tax credits to go out Thursday: What you need to know
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was allegedly threatened by a man with a gun who was upset...
Armed man charged after allegedly threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was allegedly threatened by a man with a gun who was upset...
Armed man charged after allegedly threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate
The payments were part of a $1 trillion stimulus package called the American Rescue Plan, which...
Child tax credits to go out Thursday: What you need to know