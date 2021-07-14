Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Suspended police officer charged with murder in stepson’s death

Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURTIS BAY, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County police said a Baltimore police officer has been charged with murder in the death of his teenaged stepson.

The 15-year-old’s body was found in upstairs attic crawlspace last week.

Police say the death of Dasan Jones was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.

Suspended officer Eric Banks has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Banks had been in custody since he was charged with trying to disarm a police officer after Jones’ body was found.

His wife’s request for a protective order was granted the same day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Michael Perez, 41, from Louisville has been charged with two counts of wanton...
Driver of pickup truck tagged ‘Patria y vida’ that crashed into LMDC arrested
Kevon Lawless
Suspect in deaths of 3-year-old and father placed into home incarceration
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports...
Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation

Latest News

ISP’s Trooper in a Truck initiative might make people think twice about breaking the law.
Indiana State Police issue warnings, citations from undercover semi truck
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands
The Devon apartment building is shown Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Residents...
Miami Beach building evacuated over concrete safety concerns