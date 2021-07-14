Support Local Businesses
Resolution to move Clay County cemetery passes fiscal court, now moves on to state level

By Brandon Robinson and Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Fiscal Court held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the Clay County School Board proposal to move the Hoskins Cemetery to another location.

The resolution passed and now goes to the state to apply for the required permits to move those who are buried there.

The proposal started back in April when the school board approved a multi-million dollar plan to build a new baseball field, softball field, athletic complex and Area Technology Center on the campus of Clay County High School.

“The fiscal court voted unanimously that it is in the best interest, and we can go ahead and proceed,” said Clay County School Board attorney Sharon Allen.

A statement from school board officials said protestors accused the board of wanting to move the cemetery to build a baseball field. The statement said that is not true.

The statement went on to say they have plans to build a new athletic complex and a technology center on the high school’s campus. The plans would keep the cemetery in its original place.

“More often you’ll find the highway department moving cemeteries to build roads,” said Allen. “Those are typically done through circuit court because they don’t own the property.”

The school board can now request permits from the state to move the bodies from the cemetery.

“The opinion still remains, they should have left the cemetery, no matter what reasoning they wanted to move it,” said Angela Hacker who has a cousin buried at the cemetery.

The board owns the property where the cemetery is. Officials said family members asked them to move the cemetery and relocate the bodies.

“Very disrespectful to remove those individuals from their chosen resting place,” added Hacker.

You can see the statement from the school board here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

