Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.

Fry won three consecutive major titles in the 1950s to complete a career Grand Slam.

Her death Tuesday was confirmed by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was a 1970 inductee.

She lived in Naples, Florida.

Competing as Shirley Fry, she came out of retirement in 1956 when she was invited to represent the United States in the Wightman Cup.

She then won three consecutive major titles — Wimbledon and the U.S. Championships that year, and the Australian Championships in 1957 before retiring for good.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Perez, 41, from Louisville has been charged with two counts of wanton...
Driver of pickup truck tagged ‘Patria y vida’ that crashed into LMDC arrested
Kevon Lawless
Suspect in deaths of 3-year-old and father placed into home incarceration
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports...
Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation

Latest News

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Larry Nassar-sexual abuse case
The Internal Revenue Service will begin sending out expanded child tax credits to millions of...
Child tax credits to go out Thursday: What you need to know
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic