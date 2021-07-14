Support Local Businesses
UPS to hire on-the-spot for package handlers

UPS in Louisville will hold a Summer Fest hiring event on July 17 with on-the-spot hiring. Source: CNN
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are looking for a job, UPS is looking for you and you could have that new job before you leave the grounds.

The company is looking for package handlers to help with an increased volume because of ecommerce. That’s why they are holding a Summer Fest hiring event on Saturday, July 17.

Summer Fest will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UPS Center for Career Opportunities, located at 8203 National Turnpike.

The minimum age for employment is 17 with a high school diploma and all applicants must pass a background check.

UPS would like those who plan to attend to make an appointments by going to UPSJobsKY.com. If you can’t make an appointment, walk-in applicants will be welcome.

On July 18, starting pay for the night shift goes to $18.50 per hour and to $16.50 per hour for the day shift. If you are an employee who is assigned and works on Sundays, you could be eligible for a $50 weekly attendance bonus.

Paid education programs are also available.

