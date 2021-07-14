Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

US overdose deaths at record level, including a large jump in Kentucky

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - 2020 was a record year for overdose deaths in the country, and Kentucky saw one of the highest year-to-year increases.

The commonwealth saw a more than 50% increase in deaths compared to 2019. First responders and drug treatment advocates are working to save lives and reverse this deadly trend.

From Ashland, to Lexington, to Louisville, everywhere in between and beyond, the drug crisis knows no borders, no demographics, and no limits.

In Richmond, they’ve already surpassed last year’s overdose deaths.

“It doesn’t matter your family’s last name, how much money they make, where you’re from...you name it, you can be impacted by this,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.

In 2020, a record 93,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. That’s 250 people a day and 11 an hour. It’s a 29% increase from 2019, which is the highest since 2016.

Kentucky’s fatal overdoses were up 54% to 2,100 in 2020, one of the highest in the nation. Neighboring West Virginia was also near the top.

“Unfortunately, many of us that are working in the trenches have seen it coming. It was apparent that those numbers were going to be high,” said Pat Fogarty with Addiction Recovery Care.

But it’s not all being blamed on the pandemic.

“COVID heightened the overdose crisis for sure. But it’s certainly due more to the supply. We need to stay the course. We had some really promising outcomes a couple years ago. The numbers were going down. We know what works,” Fogarty said.

At Addiction Recovery Care, that means getting addicts into long term treatment, and ultimately helping them find a purpose in life. For police in Richmond, they’re focusing on arresting the ones bringing the drugs into their community.

“These dealers are selling these drugs out here that are very, very deadly when someone consumes them and we’re going after the people that are selling this stuff,” Richardson said.

According to the CDC, there were fewer than 7,200 overdose deaths in 1970, when a heroin epidemic was raging across the country. There were about 9,000 in 1988, around the height of the crack epidemic.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Perez, 41, from Louisville has been charged with two counts of wanton...
Driver of pickup truck tagged ‘Patria y vida’ that crashed into LMDC arrested
Kevon Lawless
Suspect in deaths of 3-year-old and father placed into home incarceration
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports...
Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Police looking for escaped LMDC inmate
The Internal Revenue Service will begin sending out expanded child tax credits to millions of...
Child tax credits to go out Thursday: What you need to know
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was allegedly threatened by a man with a gun who was upset...
Armed man charged after allegedly threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was allegedly threatened by a man with a gun who was upset...
Armed man charged after allegedly threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate
Resolution to move Clay County cemetery passes fiscal court
Resolution to move Clay County cemetery passes fiscal court