Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Witnesses: George Floyd mural at Summit and Lagrange destroyed by lightning strike

By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A mural honoring George Floyd erected at Summit and Lagrange in Toledo has collapsed. According to Toledo Police, witnesses say it was destroyed by a lightning strike. 13abc’s Doppler Radar did show a lightning strike in that block at about 4:30 PM this afternoon.

Toledo police were seen outside the building, which used to house the Mugshots Bar, setting up tape around the pile of bricks that once formed the artwork.

The mural was painted nearly one year to the date of its collapse in July 2020. Groups have held memorial services for Floyd in front of the mural, including on the one-year anniversary of his death at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was later convicted of murder and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

The building itself is structurally sound, according to a City of Toledo building inspector. The building’s owner is working to clean up the bricks and tear down the rest of the mural wall.

The city of Toledo has already released a statement on the mural, saying they will work with the arts commission on planning for a new mural, or help the commission and the artist find a new location, adding that they were heartbroken to see artist David Ross’s work collapse.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Perez, 41, from Louisville has been charged with two counts of wanton...
Driver of pickup truck tagged ‘Patria y vida’ that crashed into LMDC arrested
Kevon Lawless
Suspect in deaths of 3-year-old and father placed into home incarceration
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports...
Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say

Latest News

Generic sky image.
FORECAST: Fewer showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, July 13, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, July 13, 2021
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting
Many in Louisville showed their support for the citizens of Cuba as the island nation faces a...
Louisville Cuban community protests in solidarity at Big Four Bridge
Michael Perez, 41, from Louisville has been charged with two counts of wanton...
Driver of pickup truck tagged ‘Patria y vida’ that crashed into LMDC arrested