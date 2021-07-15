Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bashford Manor area double homicide victims identified

Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the location.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of two people found dead in an apartment in the Bashford Manor neighborhood have been released.

Dunier Rivera Rodriguez, 34, and Karen Garcia Gonzalez De Prada, 38, both of Louisville, died of gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting

The victims were found by Louisville Metro police officers around 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 inside their apartment at Addison Park Apartments in the 700 block of Trafalgar Square. Officers had been called there on a report of a shooting.

The deaths have been classified as homicides and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Terrell Gray: Inmate walked out of LMDC pretending to be someone else
Bradley Linzy is facing charges for allegedly threatening JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio, but...
Man accused of threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate shares his side of the story
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
Search underway for missing diver at LG&E power plant
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports...
Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting

Latest News

Robert Neff
Ex-LMPD officer charged with assaulting woman
Hokey Weather Facts 7-15-21
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father,...
Trinity Randolph: ID revealed of man who bailed out 3-year-old girl’s suspected killer
The Louisville skyline
FORECAST: Thunderstorm chances increase Friday