Bashford Manor area double homicide victims identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of two people found dead in an apartment in the Bashford Manor neighborhood have been released.

Dunier Rivera Rodriguez, 34, and Karen Garcia Gonzalez De Prada, 38, both of Louisville, died of gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting

The victims were found by Louisville Metro police officers around 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 inside their apartment at Addison Park Apartments in the 700 block of Trafalgar Square. Officers had been called there on a report of a shooting.

The deaths have been classified as homicides and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.