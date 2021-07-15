Support Local Businesses
Brent Spence Bridge project 50% complete, transportation cabinet says

By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say the Brent Spence Bridge project is now 50% complete.

On March 1, the KYTC began the project to clean and paint the bridge.

“This project is a routine maintenance project that ensures the bridge is safe and sturdy for many years to come,” Branch Manager of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Cory Wilson said.

Wilson also said tarps have been removed from the center span of the bridge revealing progress contractors have made.

The $36 million project is slated to wrap up in November, weather permitting, according to Wilson.

Traveling northbound, the two right (easternmost) lanes of the bridge are open; the two left (westernmost) lanes are closed.

Traveling southbound, the two right (westernmost) lanes are open; the two left (easternmost) lanes are closed.

The following ramps are still shut down:

Ohio:

  • The ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way
  • The ramp to I-71 southbound from Third St.

Kentucky:

  • The ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive and use alternate routes to get around the bridge.

