LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Firefighters worked to put out flames at an apartment in the St. Dennis neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive around 12:35 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

