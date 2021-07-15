Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: 90-degree temperatures return today

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: With highs in the lower 90s today & Friday; the heat index could reach 97°
  • THUNDERSTORMS: Strong thunderstorms possible Friday evening in Southern Indiana; Stormy at times this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday will be a hot one with highs cracking the 90-degree mark in the Metro with highs in the upper 80s elsewhere. A few pop-up thunderstorms will remain possible with most areas missing out on the rain.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy once again with lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Another hot day on Friday for areas along and south of the Ohio River. Generally in the 90s. North of the river, the risk will be there for clusters of strong thunderstorms to roll in during the late afternoon and evening. We’ll watch these carefully.

Fading showers and thunderstorms will continue to sink south into Kentucky during the overnight hours through sunrise on Saturday.

Next week looks quiet overall with perhaps a period of lower 80s for highs (with clouds) to enjoy before another surge of heat tries to push in for the last weeked of July.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/15 3AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/15 3AM

Most Read

Bradley Linzy is facing charges for allegedly threatening JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio, but...
Man accused of threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate shares his side of the story
Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Terrell Gray: Inmate walked out of LMDC pretending to be someone else
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports...
Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/15 3AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/15 3AM
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/14
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/14
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/14
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/12