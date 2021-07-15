FORECAST: 90-degree temperatures return today

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT: With highs in the lower 90s today & Friday; the heat index could reach 97°

THUNDERSTORMS: Strong thunderstorms possible Friday evening in Southern Indiana; Stormy at times this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday will be a hot one with highs cracking the 90-degree mark in the Metro with highs in the upper 80s elsewhere. A few pop-up thunderstorms will remain possible with most areas missing out on the rain.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy once again with lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Another hot day on Friday for areas along and south of the Ohio River. Generally in the 90s. North of the river, the risk will be there for clusters of strong thunderstorms to roll in during the late afternoon and evening. We’ll watch these carefully.

Fading showers and thunderstorms will continue to sink south into Kentucky during the overnight hours through sunrise on Saturday.

Next week looks quiet overall with perhaps a period of lower 80s for highs (with clouds) to enjoy before another surge of heat tries to push in for the last weeked of July.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.