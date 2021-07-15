Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Highs near 90° to end workweek; storms this weekend

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: With highs in the lower 90s today & tomorrow the heat index could reach 97°
  • THUNDERSTORMS: Strong thunderstorms possible Friday evening in Southern Indiana; Stormy at times this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be hazy, hot, and humid with highs near 90° this afternoon. A few pop-up thunderstorms are possible, however, most will remain dry.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few showers from fading thunderstorms in Southwestern Indiana may push towards the I-64 corridor if they survive that long.

Tomorrow will be another hot day, especially in areas along and south of the Ohio River. An approaching cold front brings the risk of scattered thunderstorms; some thunderstorms may be strong during the late afternoon and evening. Fading showers and thunderstorms will continue to sink south into Kentucky during the overnight hours through sunrise on Saturday.

Next week looks quiet overall with perhaps a period of lower 80s for highs (with clouds) to enjoy before another surge of heat tries to push in for the last weekend of July.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

