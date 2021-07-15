Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Thunderstorm chances increase Friday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered downpours end this evening
  • Highest rain chances appears Friday afternoon/evening
  • Scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be another muggy night with lows in the 70s and partly cloudy skies. There is a small storm chance north of Louisville after midnight, potentially affecting areas closer to Seymour and North Vernon, Ind.

Friday is a hot and humid day with storm chances going up in the afternoon and early evening. The highest storm chance will be in Southern Indiana and a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out.

Friday evening’s storms will largely fade away by the overnight, but we’ll keep at least a small storm chance in the forecast through Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 70s.

Saturday’s storm chance looks slightly lower than Friday’s, but it does depend on the exact location of the cold front that will be passing through. Stay tuned for updates on that! Highs will be in the 80s.

With the frontal boundary to our north scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible through the weekend. Temperatures will be held down a bit in the mid to upper 80s for highs. Following the passage of the front next week looks to be drier, but still seasonably warm.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

