Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/15

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The metro stands a good chance at 90 or slightly higher today with the heat index easily into the mid 90s. Only a few pop-up t-storms expected.

Friday will be a bit more complex of a day.

We will start the day off with a risk for some leftover showers moving into Southern Indiana. Where those fade could be the starting point for afternoon t-storms near lunch Friday.

Otherwise, the main show will be a band of thunderstorms dropping in from the NW into Southern IN. There is enough wind energy and fuel to support some severe weather warnings. So be alert for changes in that area.

Those t-storms will struggle to survive into Kentucky during Friday night and will likely fade out.

But we are just getting started.

The next round will roll in from the west Saturday morning....kicking off a train of t-storm complexes that will pass through all the way into Monday. It will not rain all the time but each piece with have a few hours of rain associated with it. So be aware of more forecast changes ahead.

The video will cover this in more detail PLUS a look at next week!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Terrell Gray: Inmate walked out of LMDC pretending to be someone else
Bradley Linzy is facing charges for allegedly threatening JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio, but...
Man accused of threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate shares his side of the story
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports...
Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/15
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/15
WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: 90-degree temperatures return today
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/14