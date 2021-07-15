Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/15

The metro stands a good chance at 90 or slightly higher today with the heat index easily into the mid 90s. Only a few pop-up t-storms expected.

Friday will be a bit more complex of a day.

We will start the day off with a risk for some leftover showers moving into Southern Indiana. Where those fade could be the starting point for afternoon t-storms near lunch Friday.

Otherwise, the main show will be a band of thunderstorms dropping in from the NW into Southern IN. There is enough wind energy and fuel to support some severe weather warnings. So be alert for changes in that area.

Those t-storms will struggle to survive into Kentucky during Friday night and will likely fade out.

But we are just getting started.

The next round will roll in from the west Saturday morning....kicking off a train of t-storm complexes that will pass through all the way into Monday. It will not rain all the time but each piece with have a few hours of rain associated with it. So be aware of more forecast changes ahead.

The video will cover this in more detail PLUS a look at next week!

