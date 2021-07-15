LMPD: Search becomes recovery mission for missing diver at LG&E power plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search by emergency crews for a diver who was reportedly sucked into a pump at an LG&E power plant has now become a recovery mission, Louisville Metro police said.

Firefighters from several departments were called to the plant at 14600 Dixie Highway shortly after 1 p.m., MetroSafe dispatchers said.

LG&E spokeswoman Chris Whelan said a two-person contract diving team consisting of a monitor and a diver were doing routine inspections when the monitor lost contact with the diver. The divers are from Bulldog Diving Inc.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said that after arriving at the scene, officers determined the mission would be a recovery due to a workplace accident.

According to the company’s website, the Mill Creek Generation Station is LG&E’s largest coal-fired power plant. It sits on 544 acres and went into operation in 1972 to meet an unprecedented increase for energy in the Louisville area.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

This story will be updated.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.