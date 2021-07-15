Support Local Businesses
Louisville mayor signs anti-discriminatory ordinance into law

During a July 15, 2021 ceremony at Metro Hall, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer signed The CROWN Act into law. It makes it illegal to discriminate against a person due to their hairstyle and natural hair.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A final step has been taken in Louisville to make it illegal to discriminate against a person due to their hairstyle and natural hair.

Mayor Greg Fischer signed the CROWN Act into law. The CROWN Act is an acronym for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” It protects the rights of citizens to showcase natural hair associated with their racial, ethnic and cultural identities. It also protects against unwanted touching of a person’s hair.

Louisville Metro Council approved the ordinance on June 24. During that meeting, Metro Council members noted that Black hairstyles are nearly four times more likely to be perceived as unprofessional, with Black women more likely to be sent home from work because of hair biases.

The CROWN Act aims to dismantle that and promote diversity among communities.

“This piece of legislation is transformative,” Louisville Metro Government’s Chief Equity Officer Kendall Boyd said. “People are going to be allowed to be who they are culturally, ethically and nationally. So this is a tremendous day for Louisville Metro Government and a tremendous day for the Louisville community.”

Following the announcement, Real Young Prodigy performed a song they wrote about the CROWN Act. The youth group has been rallying across Kentucky to get it passed statewide.

“It’s been long overdue that we understand that hair and hair texture is a distinguishing factor that is associated with race,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman for District 3, Keisha Dorsey said. “And many times, coverings and adornments are also associated with cultural norms. I am proud of this community’s unapologetic pursuit of justice, freedom equity and excellence.”

