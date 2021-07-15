Search underway for missing diver at LG&E power plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews are conducting a water rescue after a diver was reportedly sucked into a pump, according to MetroSafe.

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie Highway shortly after 1 p.m., dispatchers said.

LG&E spokeswoman Chris Whelan said a two-person contact-dive team consisting of a monitor and a diver were doing routine inspections when the monitor lost contact with the diver.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

This story will be updated.

