Search underway for missing diver at LG&E power plant
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews are conducting a water rescue after a diver was reportedly sucked into a pump, according to MetroSafe.
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie Highway shortly after 1 p.m., dispatchers said.
LG&E spokeswoman Chris Whelan said a two-person contact-dive team consisting of a monitor and a diver were doing routine inspections when the monitor lost contact with the diver.
Rescue operations are currently underway.
This story will be updated.
