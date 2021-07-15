Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Study: Shorter workweek leads to increased happiness, no loss in productivity

By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A recent study reported that Iceland is moving toward a shorter workweek, with trials that took place from 2015 to 2019.

The trials involved moving the usual 40-hour workweek to a 35 or 36-hour workweek. Overall, the trials showed that employees were less stressed.

With everything workers have gone through over the last year, some of those looking to get into the workforce are trying to find part-time jobs rather than full-time employment and companies are hiring.

“That company has been wonderfully open to allowing literally for that person to pick their schedule,” said Shaila Moody, general manager of Express Employment Professionals. “They say we open at this time and we close at this time, as long as you can get 20 hours per week, and that has been greatly beneficial.”

The typical American workweek is Monday through Friday, eight hours per day for a total of 40 hours per week. Some psychologists believe that this is too much, and it can get in the way of personal growth.

“American society is very work, work, work. And it is almost like this unhealthy expectation that the harder you work, the better you are. And that is detrimental, it is OK to have balance,” explained D. Wennes, clinical director at Associated Psychological Services.

Isolation and working from home in 2020 has allowed some workplaces to include hybrid work, where people can work from home some days and in the office for others.

Mogwai Collaborative Director Stephanie Braun has seen both sides of the post-pandemic workplace.

“Being in an office, working five to six days a week, eight hours at the minimum, if not 12, I do not think it is a sustainable way of living your life,” Braun said.

Some employees and workplaces have shown that productivity is not lost with fewer hours or adjusted schedules during the workweek.

For those still going to work 40 hours per week, it is recommended to take time for yourself.

“Take some time during your work week to take care of just you,” Wennes said. “When you take the time to do that you are more productive, more productive in your workweek, you are in a better mood, less depression, less anxiety, the whole nine yards.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Family wants clarity after daughter dies in Jail
Shively Police Department confirmed four people have been sent to the hospital after a rollover...
Rollover crash on I-264 East near Dixie Hwy cleared, 4 people sent to hospital
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
Briseyda Ramirez, from South Bend, was reported missing around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl from Indiana found safe

Latest News

At Burger Girl and Burger Boy the managers said they have figured out how to increase staff...
Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives
Hickey Halcyon, Jana Groda, and Mose Putney of the Kentucky Hemp Association
WAVE 3 Listens Live! Kentucky Hemp Association July 16, 2021
John Prescott of West Shore Home
WAVE 3 Listens Live! West Shore Home July 16, 2021
Fernando Valdizan and Patrick Quire of Alex R. White, PLLC
WAVE 3 Listens Live! TJ's Warriors July 16, 2021
Kendall Riddle of Campbellsville University Louisville and Kellye Duckworth of Shirley's Way.
WAVE 3 Listens Live! Campbellsville University Louisville July 16, 2021