Trinity Randolph: ID revealed of man who bailed out 3-year-old girl’s suspected killer

New York music producer Nigel Talley bailed out Kevon Lawless
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father, Brandon Waddles, last year.
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father, Brandon Waddles, last year.(LMDC)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two days after outrage followed the release of a man accused of shooting a 3-year-old to death, WAVE 3 News is learning more about the person who bailed him out.

According to court documents, Nigel Talley, a New York record producer, posted the suspect’s $300,000 cash bond.

Kevon Lawless was in jail, charged with the 2020 double murders of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles. They were shot multiples times, police said.

On Saturday, documents show, Talley gave the courts a $300,000 check for Lawless’ bond. Once the bond was paid, Lawless was placed on home incarceration.

Talley, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned, is a music producer from New York. According to multiple social media accounts, he has worked with several celebrities, including Yo Gotti and Louisville musician EST Gee, or George Stone. Stone is also seen on multiple social media accounts posing with Lawless.

Stone recently filmed a music video featuring Yo Gotti in Louisville.

Lawless is an aspiring musician, too, who posted a video of himself recording a song just days after Talley posted his bond. Lawless is heard rapping, “I play with pistols. I like shooting, I’m not into gaming.”

Randolph’s family told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters they learned Lawless was out of jail after seeing his posts on social media.

Talley is the Vice President of A&R Alamo Records. He’s worked with other large music labels, including Atlantic Records. In 2020, Talley was named one of Billboard’s R&B Hip-Hop Power Players.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Talley for comment. Talley said he was in a meeting and would call back when asked why he’d posted Lawless’ bond. He never did. On Thursday Talley did not pick up the phone.

Lawless was convicted in 2017 of attempted murder. He received a 10-year prison sentence, but was released on parole. He was also charged with escaping home incarceration twice.

Lawless was on parole when he allegedly killed Randolph and her father. Randolph’s family said they are more than heartbroken, and were shocked to find out someone had bailed Lawless out.

(Below is video from April, when Lawless pleaded not guilty in the case):

