Wildlife in Need property to be auctioned off

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Southern Indiana’s Tiger King is selling everything on his Wildlife in Need attraction, including the land it sits on.

Tim Stark’s Wildlife in Need will hit the auction block on July 17 at 9 a.m.

Heil’s Auction Service is holding the auction. Everything is for sale, including a frame house, several buildings on the property, the cages the animals were kept in, trucks, trailers and ATVs.

The listing states the property is more than 7 acres. Everything is being sold as is.

Stark owes the animal rights organization PETA more than $700,000 after a court ruling. PETA sued Stark accusing him of animal cruelty.

Part of the lawsuit included the removal of big cats from the attraction and a ban on Stark owning any more big cats.

