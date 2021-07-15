Support Local Businesses
Woman looking to adopt pet finds dog she lost 2 years prior

By WFMZ Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WFMZ) - A Pennsylvania woman looking to adopt a new dog at the humane society was stunned to find the dog she’d lost two years prior. The two were reunited, and she says it’s like they were never apart.

Aisha Nieves says she and her dog, Kovu, were head over heels for each other from the moment she looked into those puppy dog eyes.

“That was my baby. He would go with me everywhere. He would sleep in my bed,” Nieves said. “Literally the definition of a man’s best friend – well, in my case, a woman.”

Aisha Nieves and her dog, Kovu, were reunited after two years apart. She says it's been as if...
Aisha Nieves and her dog, Kovu, were reunited after two years apart. She says it's been as if they had never been separated.(Source: Aisha Nieves, WFMZ via CNN)

But in 2019, a car hit the fence at her Allentown, Pennsylvania, home. When she came from work, Kovu was gone. She searched frantically for her dog, even checking with the Lehigh County Humane Society.

“When I showed them a picture, they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s Ash. He was just adopted not that long ago,’” she said.

Nieves was devastated by the news.

As more than two years went by, she kept thinking about her little lost love – until June. She was randomly scrolling through the humane society’s adoptable dogs page when she recognized Kovu.

“He has a scar right over his right eye,” she said. “It’s not that noticeable anymore, but in the picture they had, you could see it.”

Nieves rushed to the shelter to pick up her dog. She was nervous about seeing him, wondering if he’d remember her, but one look between the two and she knew the answer.

“We locked eyes, and I seen his smile and he started wagging his tail,” she said. “As soon as he started coming, he started squealing and screaming and yelling and jumping on me, kissing me.”

Nieves says it was as if they had never been separated.

“I love him so much. I’m just so happy he’s back,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

