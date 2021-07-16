AG Daniel Cameron: Stop extra $300 federal unemployment benefits, get people back to work

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, WBKO News spoke with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on a variety of issues, ranging from the state of Kentucky’s economy, unemployment, and abortions.

WBKO asked Cameron his thoughts on Beshear’s emergency powers used during the pandemic and a recent decision by a Court of Appeals that states the Governor must follow laws passed by the General Assembly. We also asked his thoughts on how these restrictions have impacted Kentucky’s economy.

“The governor’s restrictions and capacity limits don’t make sense. They’re onerous. And I think the decision the judgment that was rendered at the Court of Appeals reaffirms those district courts and the district courts position that, again, those orders, those executive orders are too onerous and too restrictive,” said Cameron. “And don’t allow for businesses all across Kentucky, to make decisions consistent with the CDC guidelines that keep people safe, but also allow them to maintain their businesses and continue to sustain themselves, continue to sustain employees, and continue to sustain the economy of Kentucky.”

“A lot of the things that we saw during the midst of the pandemic, were in many ways devoid of common sense. I think you look at Kentuckians, across all our 120 counties. The decisions that were made here in Frankfort, were devoid of common sense and devoid of the voice of our citizens for all 120 counties,” said Cameron.

Cameron says the current situation with unemployment is only helping further worker shortages the commonwealth is seeing across the state. Cameron says we need to stop the extra $300 federal unemployment insurance benefits and get people back in the workforce.

“We need to stop with those unemployment benefits and really encourage people to get back into the workforce,” said Cameron. “There’s a fast-food establishment that is very close to my house, I probably go there too often. But the fact of the matter is, they’ve not reopened inside their dining facility because they don’t have enough workers. We’ve got to get to a position and a place where we get folks back into these fast food establishments, back into working in our service industry, back into working in other jobs and other capacities so that we can stop these unemployment benefits.”

