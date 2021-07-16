Black-owned distillery opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Brough Brothers Distillery is officially open in West Louisville.

Victor, Bryson and Chris Yarbrough, all of Louisville, make up the sibling trio that owns the distillery.

Brough Brothers Bourbon launched in 2019 and is selling their bottles in over 28 states. Their bourbon has sort of a fruity flavor with hints of green apple, pear, nutmeg and ginger.

Chris Yarbrough said they are excited the distillery is finally up and running.

“It’s exciting, but you have to understand it’s not about us. We are really doing this for our community,” Chris Yarbrough said. “So it’s a lot of pressure just to be a good example and just stay positive, keep focusing, keep pushing and keep working hard.”

Brough Brothers Distillery, located at 1460 Dixie Highway, is the first Black-owned distillery in Kentucky.

Bryson Yarbrough is also credited with being the first Black Master Distiller working at the business.

