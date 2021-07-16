Center for Women and Families shows off new Jeffersonville location

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An open house was held Friday for the new Center for Women and Families campus in Southern Indiana.

The center, which helps support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, relocated to their new building at 1301 Akers Ave. in Jeffersonville, from a location on Charlestown Road in 2020. The new building will make it more accessible for clients to get the services they need.

Last year, the center reported a 30 percent drop in calls during the pandemic. CWF officials say that’s actually when domestic cases were on the rise because victims were being quarantined with their abusers.

Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, CEO of Center for Women and Families, said they hope the new location will help them continue their work.

“We got more and more calls of people sharing what had happened to them during the pandemic,” Wessels-Martin said. “Finally being able to reach us, coming to us for existence. Walking with them in court, being with them through the process as they potentially left their abusers.”

The Center for Women and Families also provides mobile advocacy services allowing them to meet you at a coffee shop, in the park, or even at work if you need help.

