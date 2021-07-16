Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Center for Women and Families shows off new Jeffersonville location

The Center for Women and Families campus in Southern Indiana at 1301 Akers Ave. in...
The Center for Women and Families campus in Southern Indiana at 1301 Akers Ave. in Jeffersonville.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An open house was held Friday for the new Center for Women and Families campus in Southern Indiana.

The center, which helps support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, relocated to their new building at 1301 Akers Ave. in Jeffersonville, from a location on Charlestown Road in 2020. The new building will make it more accessible for clients to get the services they need.

Last year, the center reported a 30 percent drop in calls during the pandemic. CWF officials say that’s actually when domestic cases were on the rise because victims were being quarantined with their abusers.

Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, CEO of Center for Women and Families, said they hope the new location will help them continue their work.

“We got more and more calls of people sharing what had happened to them during the pandemic,” Wessels-Martin said. “Finally being able to reach us, coming to us for existence. Walking with them in court, being with them through the process as they potentially left their abusers.”

The Center for Women and Families also provides mobile advocacy services allowing them to meet you at a coffee shop, in the park, or even at work if you need help.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father,...
Trinity Randolph: ID revealed of man who bailed out 3-year-old girl’s suspected killer
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Terrell Gray: Inmate walked out of LMDC pretending to be someone else
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

Brough Brothers Distillery, owned by three Louisville brothers, officially opened its doors on...
Black-owned distillery opens in Louisville
As the school year approaches, student safety is again at the forefront.
Oldham County students get vaccinated in preparation for school year
As the school year approaches, student safety is again at the forefront.
Oldham County students get vaccinated in preparation for school year
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on...
Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles