Chelsea Lynch: Homicide victim’s family organizes balloon release in her memory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a 28-year-old woman gunned down last week is hoping someone comes forward with information regarding her killing.

Chelsea Lynch was killed at 21st Street and Cleveland Avenue in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood on her 28th birthday.

Thursday night, her family organized a balloon release in her memory. Among those in attendance was Lynch’s 13-year-old daughter.

“I just hope my mother can seek justice,” said her daughter, Shian Ewales. “She did not deserve this. She was a very good person. She had a good heart.”

No one has been arrested in Lynch’s death.

Her family urges anyone who may know something to call police.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.