Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

COVID -19 cases increase in the metro as the delta variant spreads

health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
By Ken Baker
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, Louisville Metro Public Health said at last check there are five cases of the delta variant in the metro. All of them were reported in adults, and they expect those numbers to be higher once another report is generated next week. Over at Norton Children’s Hospital doctors said they are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in children.

“I can tell you at Norton Children’s in the last week we have seen a small uptick in the number of hospitalized kids with COVID,” said Dr. Kris Bryant.

Dr. Bryant added it’s too soon to call this a trend and testing doesn’t indicate whether those cases are the delta variant. Regardless, Dr. Bryant said if your kid can be vaccinated get it done before school starts.

“People have a choice to be vaccinated, but not immunizing kids means that those kids remain at risk for COVID -19 infection,” Dr. Bryant said.

For now, only children 12 and up can get the shot. Doctors added younger children who are not able to get the vaccine, need to continue to wash their hands and practice COVID-19 guidelines.

WAVE 3 caught up with Erin Wiedmar and her children out for a play date with friends. The moms said they have no qualms about sending their children back to school.

“My friends and I have all put the decision to bed. Everyone is going back to school,” Wiedmar said.

Wiedmar and her husband are vaccinated and said if she could vaccinate her seven, five and two-year- olds.

“Kids are gross regardless. If it’s not COVID it would be something else and I don’t want to have it coming back in the house,” Wiedmar said.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father,...
Trinity Randolph: ID revealed of man who bailed out 3-year-old girl’s suspected killer
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Terrell Gray: Inmate walked out of LMDC pretending to be someone else
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

As the school year approaches, student safety is again at the forefront.
Oldham County students get vaccinated in preparation for school year
While some are getting vaccinated in Florida, not enough have to prevent another rise in cases.
Florida COVID-19 cases nearly double
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are skyrocketing in more than a dozen states, with nearly 60% of...
COVID-19: 99% of hospital patients are unvaccinated
The Internal Revenue Service will begin sending out expanded child tax credits to millions of...
Child tax credits to go out Thursday: What you need to know