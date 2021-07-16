COVID -19 cases increase in the metro as the delta variant spreads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, Louisville Metro Public Health said at last check there are five cases of the delta variant in the metro. All of them were reported in adults, and they expect those numbers to be higher once another report is generated next week. Over at Norton Children’s Hospital doctors said they are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in children.

“I can tell you at Norton Children’s in the last week we have seen a small uptick in the number of hospitalized kids with COVID,” said Dr. Kris Bryant.

Dr. Bryant added it’s too soon to call this a trend and testing doesn’t indicate whether those cases are the delta variant. Regardless, Dr. Bryant said if your kid can be vaccinated get it done before school starts.

“People have a choice to be vaccinated, but not immunizing kids means that those kids remain at risk for COVID -19 infection,” Dr. Bryant said.

For now, only children 12 and up can get the shot. Doctors added younger children who are not able to get the vaccine, need to continue to wash their hands and practice COVID-19 guidelines.

WAVE 3 caught up with Erin Wiedmar and her children out for a play date with friends. The moms said they have no qualms about sending their children back to school.

“My friends and I have all put the decision to bed. Everyone is going back to school,” Wiedmar said.

Wiedmar and her husband are vaccinated and said if she could vaccinate her seven, five and two-year- olds.

“Kids are gross regardless. If it’s not COVID it would be something else and I don’t want to have it coming back in the house,” Wiedmar said.

