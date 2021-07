LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A two-vehicle crash has left at least one person dead and a section of Fern Valley Road closed.

The crash, which involved a semi and a SUV, happened just before 2 p.m. at the Industrial Blvd. intersection near the UAW Local 862 Union Hall.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.