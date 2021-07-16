Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Dennis Murphy, co-founder of pro sports leagues, dies at 94

Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey,...
Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.

His son, Dennis Murphy Jr., said Murphy died Thursday in the Orange County city of Placentia, California.

He co-founded the American Basketball Association, World Hockey Association, World Team Tennis and Roller Hockey International.

Each of the leagues used ground-breaking marketing and promotional tactics, new rules and a style of play that forced the evolution of already established rival leagues.

Murphy co-produced the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
LMPD: Search becomes recovery mission for missing diver at LG&E power plant
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father,...
Trinity Randolph: ID revealed of man who bailed out 3-year-old girl’s suspected killer
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Terrell Gray: Inmate walked out of LMDC pretending to be someone else
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

A western lowland gorilla was born July 13, 2021, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt...
Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby gorilla and hippopotamus born one day apart
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters
A baby hippo was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday.
Baby hippo born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday
A baby gorilla was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Tuesday.
Baby gorilla born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Tuesday